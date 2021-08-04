Saber Interactive and Koch Media have announced that World War Z: Aftermath will release on the PlayStation 4 digitally and physically on September 21st.

As previously announced, the expansion will feature new maps, new characters, new melee system, new zombies, and a new Horde mode alongside the ability to play in 4K and 60 frames-per-second on the PS5 via backwards compatibility. A PS5 version (free upgrade for existing owners) will release in 2022.

“Take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula in all-new story missions,” reads a press release.

Here’s an overview of what’s new:

New Stories from a World at War – All-new story episodes in Rome, Vatican City, and the Russian far east at Kamchatka. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team.

– All-new story episodes in Rome, Vatican City, and the Russian far east at Kamchatka. Play as both new and returning characters as you take the fight to the undead with a brutal new melee system, decimating zekes with unique moves, perks and dual-wield weapon options like the sickle and cleaver. Fend off new undead monstrosities, including swarms of flesh-hungry rats that will unleash total chaos on your team. The Next Generation of the Zombie Swarm – Play in glorious 4K|60 FPS on next-gen systems. Endure endless waves of increasingly difficult zombies in the new Horde Mode XL game mode, exclusive to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, featuring hundreds more zombies on screen than ever before possible. Horde Mode XL will arrive in a free post-launch update alongside further next-gen enhancements and support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console features.

– Play in glorious 4K|60 FPS on next-gen systems. Endure endless waves of increasingly difficult zombies in the new Horde Mode XL game mode, exclusive to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, featuring hundreds more zombies on screen than ever before possible. Horde Mode XL will arrive in a free post-launch update alongside further next-gen enhancements and support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console features. Deep Progression and a New Perspective – Experience a heart-pounding new perspective with Aftermath’s immersive new First-Person Mode option. Customize your weapons to survive any challenge, and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.

Watch a trailer below.