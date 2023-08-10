World War Z Holy Terror Update Goes Live With New Horde Mode XL Map and More

Saber Interactive’s zombie squad shooter World War Z: Aftermath heads to Rome for its Holy Terror update, but we’ve been blessed with more than a visit there.

The Holy Terror update’s tentpole is undoubtedly a new Rome map for the Horde XL mode where PS5 players can experience frightening levels of zombie swarms coming at them compared to the already unnerving mass in regular Horde mode. You’ll pray for a few Holy Hand Grenades for this one!

The update features a lot of other additions including 9 new perks for classes, 12 new mutators for Challenge Horde mode, 2 new weapons, premium weapon skins, and trinkets! You can find a more detailed list of changes and additions in the accompanying patch notes.

For the Horde (Mode)

In terms of technical changes for PS5 players, there have been fixes for crashing in Horde XL mode and new haptic feedback effects for the DualSense controller.

The Holy Terror is just the latest in a very long line of them for the shooter based on the film adaptation of Max Brooks’ novel. The base game for PS4 was fun if shallow, but these days it’s packed with upgrades and additions including a PS5 upgrade more maps, modes, and a first-person option.