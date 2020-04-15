A Game of the Year Edition for developer Saber Interactive’s World War Z is in the works. Publisher Focus Home Interactive plans to launch the new edition next month on May 5th for the PlayStation 4, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. The upcoming release will feature all of World War Z’s existing and future Season Pass content for the price of $49.99 on PS4 and Xbox One; the PC version bears a price tag of $44.99.

The Season Pass DLC that customers can expect to in World War Z Game of the Year Edition is as follows:

New Episode – Three new player-versus-enemy missions in the French city of Marseille, with their own maps, story and characters.

– Three new player-versus-enemy missions in the French city of Marseille, with their own maps, story and characters. Weapon Packs – The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, new Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus one new upcoming weapon pack.

– The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, new Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus one new upcoming weapon pack. Character Packs – The Professionals Character Skin Pack and War Heroes Character Skin Pack.

The Game of the Year Edition will also pack in World War Z’s wealth of free content, including the Horde Mode, PvE missions, weekly challenge modes, and six-skulls difficulty setting. In a free update slated for later in the year, players will gain instant access to a brand-new playable class that features its own skill tree and abilities.

Beyond this forthcoming launch, Saber Interactive’s future intentions with the World War Z IP are not known. Following the studio’s acquisition by Embracer Group, Saber Co-founder and CEO, Matthew Karch hinted there’s “a lot of potential in the future.”

World War Z is available to purchase now on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive via Gematsu]