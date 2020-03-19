Several months after cross-play’s announcement, developer Saber Interactive is finally prepared to launch the feature for World War Z. The cross-play update will go live on Monday, March 23rd, allowing players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to play together. Other free content slated to launch alongside the new update includes weapon variants and a fresh mission objective. Paid content is also on track to roll out that day, introducing four additional character skins.

Saber Interactive shared the news with fans in the following Twitter post:

The Crossplay Update arrives on Monday March 23, Survivors! Get ready for new unique weapon variants and perks, crossplay support, a new mission objective, and balancing improvements to Horde Mode Z! pic.twitter.com/C75aLfDpnZ — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 17, 2020

Following yesterday’s tease, only two of the four character skins remain a mystery. See two of the “War Heroes” below:

The War Heroes character skin DLC arrives on the same day as the Crossplay Update next Monday, March 23! Who do you think the two hidden characters are? pic.twitter.com/y9uKUQoDZ6 — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 18, 2020

Since World War Z’s release early last year, Saber Interactive has continuously updated the title with free and paid content. One recent update in particular brought horde mode to the zombie-infested experience for free.

Outside of DLC and updates, little is known about the future of World War Z. However, Saber does seem interested in at least considering a potential sequel. Nothing seems written in stone as of yet, though. Interestingly, Saber’s hint at a possible sequel came on the heels of the studio’s acquisition by THQ Nordic’s parent company, Embracer Group. With the purchase, Embracer acquired all of Saber’s assets and other related entities, including studios established in Belarus, Portugal, Russia, Spain, and Sweden.

World War Z is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: World War Z on Twitter]