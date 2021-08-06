Arkane Studios’ twice delayed timed PlayStation 5 exclusive, Deathloop, has gone gold. Rest assured, the game will launch on September 14th for Sony’s new console as well as PC.

DEATHLOOP has gone gold! Get ready to break the timeloop on September 14! pic.twitter.com/tMpbsQtT29 — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 5, 2021

Deathloop has an interesting premise. Players will step into the shoes of an assassin named Colt, who is stuck on the island of Blackreef. Blackreef is trapped in an endless time loop that can only come to an end if Colt is able to take out eight key targets across the island before the day resets. Unfortunately, Colt is being hunted by the island’s inhabitants as well as another assassin named Julianna, whose only mission is to take out Colt. As you can imagine, here’s where things kind of get complicated.

Deathloop‘s timed exclusivity came into question when Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media and its subsidiaries, which includes publisher Bethesda and Arkane Studios. However, the companies involved are bound to honor legal contracts, and Microsoft had no intention to violate laws in this case.

Deathloop‘s PS5 console exclusivity will end on September 2022.

“Fight to survive a deadly game of hunter vs hunted as you immerse yourself in first-person action armed with a powerful roster of otherworldly powers and savage weaponry,” reads an official description. “Choose your preferred playstyle, from sneaking your way through each level to barrelling gun-first into the fight. If at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.”

