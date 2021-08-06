Several outlets have reported that Sony Interactive Entertainment recently held a 90-minute developer conference for the next generation of PlayStation VR behind closed doors. The purpose of the event was to showcase the hardware and speak to potential developers.

According to folks behind YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole, Sony wants to “move away from VR experiences and focus on console-quality AAA titles.” The company is aiming for a hybrid release model whereby PS5 games will come with VR support akin to Hitman 3 and No Man’s Sky.

While there’s no word on backwards compatibility yet, Sony is reportedly planning to remaster some original PS VR games for the upcoming device.

According to PSVR Without Parole, the headset will come with Fresnel OLED display and a 110-degree field-of-view.

“The hardware is capable of flexible scaling resolution which concentrates the rendering resources on the player’s area of focus, and this shouldn’t be confused with foveated rendering, because that’s a separate process which can be used in conjunction with its confirmed eye-tracking technologies,” the outlet reported (transcript via Video Games Chronicle). “And when you combine FSR and foveated rendering, it dramatically reduces the strain on the PlayStation 5 resources. These techniques, along with a few others that haven’t been widely discussed yet, will help PS VR 2 games look better than VR games rightfully should.”

As with all reports and rumors, we’d advise taking the information here with a grain of salt. However, it’s worth noting that the reliable folks over at UploadVR claim to have independently verified that the event took place.

[Source: PSVR Without Parole via VGC]