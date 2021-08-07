PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds publisher Krafton recently renamed the title to PUBG: Battlegrounds without an official announcement. When PC Gamer reached out to the company, it released a statement claiming that it’s expanding the brand, but didn’t explain how the new title fits into the new vision.

The statement reads:

Krafton is actively expanding the PUBG brand through a variety of new experiences set in its universe. Rebranding PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to PUBG: Battlegrounds is the first step in us realizing this vision. Additional titles in the franchise will carry the PUBG name, as you see with our upcoming game, PUBG: New State.

Now, rumor has it that Krafton is considering a free-to-play model. And this rumor came from none other than reliable PUBG leaker, Twitter user PlayerIGN.

PlayerIGN first reported on PUBG‘s upcoming free-to-play week last month. Krafton later confirmed this, but stopped short of confirming that it’s considering adopting the model on a permanent basis. According to PlayerIGN, the company will gauge players’ response during the free-to-play week, which is when it’ll ultimately make a decision.

PUBG is holding a free-to-play week between August 10-16. ICYMI:

I’ve prev stated last month, that the battle royale game is going to use this F2P week to gauge player responses; they’ve been trying to go F2P for a while now. pic.twitter.com/F5YtTYhN9h — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) August 5, 2021

PUBG is facing stiff competition from free-to-play battle royale games so it only makes sense that Krafton wants to keep up with the times.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.