Following a retailer listing last month, developer Experience Inc and publisher Aksys Games have officially confirmed that their dungeon role-playing game, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, will launch in the West on October 28th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A PS5 version will launch separately on an unspecified date in 2022.

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi released in Japan last year for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. An official overview of the game is as follows:

Tokyo. 1979. When a massive, mysterious structure suddenly rises from the ground, the government sends a team to investigate. You have been selected to join an elite group of underground explorers employed by Cassandra Company. Unfortunately, you are not the only one searching these caverns. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Dangerous criminals hunt for resources. Large numbers of people are missing. The test of your survival skills begins now… A new generation of explorers flock to the colossal superstructure, Yomi, in hopes of striking the ‘mother lode.’ Cut through the walls and create your own path as you battle for your life in the depths of Yomi. The ultimate test for survival is found in the labyrinth. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Criminals with mysterious powers are out to thwart your efforts. Can you be victorious and rise above the shadows?

Check out a new trailer below.

We’ll update our readers when a release date for Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi‘s PS5 version is announced.

Any of our readers looking forward to this one?