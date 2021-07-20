Retailer Lists PS5 Version of Dungeon RPG Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

EB Games Canada has listed a PlayStation 5 version of Aksys Games and Experience dungeon RPG, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi.

As spotted by Gematsu, the PS5 listing mentions a release date of December 31 for the PS5 version and October 30 for the previously announced last-gen versions. However, Aksys has yet to confirm Western release dates so EB Games is probably using placeholders.

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi released in Japan last year. An official overview of the game is as follows:

Tokyo. 1979. When a massive, mysterious structure suddenly rises from the ground, the government sends a team to investigate. You have been selected to join an elite group of underground explorers employed by Cassandra Company. Unfortunately, you are not the only one searching these caverns. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Dangerous criminals hunt for resources. Large numbers of people are missing. The test of your survival skills begins now… A new generation of explorers flock to the colossal superstructure, Yomi, in hopes of striking the ‘mother lode.’ Cut through the walls and create your own path as you battle for your life in the depths of Yomi. The ultimate test for survival is found in the labyrinth. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Criminals with mysterious powers are out to thwart your efforts. Can you be victorious and rise above the shadows?

Aksys is holding an event on August 6th, which is where we’ll likely get a Western release date as well as the confirmation of a PS5 version. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: EB Games via Gematsu]