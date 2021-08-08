Former United States Homeland Security advisor Frances Townsend, who somehow made it into the video games industry as executive vice president for corporate affairs at Activision Blizzard, has stepped down from the company’s Women’s Network after coming under intense scrutiny.

Following the recent lawsuit(s) and allegations that surfaced over the last two weeks, Townsend sent out a tone deaf email outright denying the allegations despite the fact that the state of California spent years investigating them and they were corroborated by employees both past and present. As other Activision Blizzard executives attempted to drown out Townsend’s email by issuing mea culpas and removing J. Allen Brack, she decided to stay in the limelight by retweeting an article against whistle blowing.

As you can imagine, Townsend’s Twitter replies weren’t a fun place to be, and as she got called out by people including current Activision Blizzard employees, she started blocking them on Twitter. When that didn’t go unnoticed, she deleted her profile altogether, which Activision Blizzard claimed was her own decision.

Now, the company has told The Washington Post that Townsend stepped down from Activison Blizzard King’s (ABK) Women’s Network because she “believes in doing what’s right for the Network, and will continue to support and advance the work of the Network as best she can.”

Townsend also told employees that her infamous email was the product of “legal counsel’s guidance” and the end result didn’t sound like her.

Townsend remains employed, much to her employees’ dismay.

We’ll update our readers when there are further developments in this case.

[Source: IGN]