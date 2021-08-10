PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 10, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Arashi: Castles of Sin $29.99

NeonHAT $24.99

Synth Riders $24.99

Synth Riders + Caravan Palace Music Pack $29.99

Synth Riders + Complete Music Collection $52.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alphadia Genesis 2 PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Arcade Archives BIO-SHIP PALADIN $7.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5 $79.99

Back 4 Blood Beta PS4 & PS5 Free

Black Book $24.99

Bone Marrow PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Button City PS5 $19.99

Dating Life: Miley X Emily PS4 & PS5 $9.99

Deadly Days $18.99

Dodgeball Academia $24.99

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption PS4 & PS5 $7.99

I Am Dead PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Orbals $29.99

Pizza Break Head to Head $6.99

Racing Game Pack $12.99

Rise Eterna $19.99

Rogue Company: Season Three PlayStation®Plus Pack $0.00

Rogue Company: Season Three PlayStation®Plus Pack PS5 $0.00

Rogue Company: Season Three Starter Pack $4.99

Rogue Company: Season Three Starter Pack PS5 $4.99

Spelunker HD Deluxe $24.99

Strategic Mind Bundle: Blitzkrieg & The Pacific $49.99

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg $29.99

Strategic Mind: The Pacific $29.99

Super Hiking League DX $4.99

The Falconeer: Warrior Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $34.99

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Tokyo Run $1.49

Unicorn Break – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $69.99

