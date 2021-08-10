Sony‘s Funimation group has announced that it has completed its acquisition of anime giant Crunchyroll from AT&T.

Sony revealed that the acquisition, which was first announced last December, cost $1.175 billion (subject to adjustments) and it paid cash to close the deal. AT&T will now use the money to reduce its debts.

In a press release, Sony’s Kenichiro Yoshida said:

We are very excited to welcome Crunchyroll to the Sony Group. Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community. We look forward to delivering even more outstanding entertainment that fills the world with emotion through anime.

Sony Pictures’ Tony Vinciquerra added that the company plans to create the “ultimate” anime experience for fans, and the acquisition presents Sony and its partners with a unique opportunity to reach out to a worldwide audience.

Crunchyroll adds tremendous value to Sony’s existing anime businesses, including Funimation and our terrific partners at Aniplex and Sony Music Entertainment Japan. With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV – everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.

Crunchyroll boasts 5 million SVOD subscribers and growing.