Xbox boss Phil Spencer has told GamesRadar that although other “closed platforms” aren’t interested in Game Pass-style subscription models, Microsoft is “totally open” to having discussions about offering the full Xbox experience to those platforms.

Spencer was referring to the likes of PlayStation and Nintendo when he mentioned “closed platforms.” He argued that console wars are detrimental to the games industry’s growth and don’t help anyone.

People usually ask me about releasing one individual game or another. And what I say is I want the full Xbox experience to be something that we deliver. We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass. There’s a ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile. So all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms. That’s not a slam on anybody else who has a system that works for them. I can see why the disruption of Game Pass is not something that they want right now. In the end, when we say we want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, we really mean if we can bring that full experience to a device that players want, we are totally open to those discussions.

It’s unlikely that Sony and Nintendo will ever agree to such a proposition given their history, but never say never. Spencer is at least right in saying that console wars help no one.

[Source: GamesRadar]