NPD Group’s U.S. market report for the month of July 2021 is in, revealing that PlayStation 5 has once again recaptured the hardware market in terms of dollar sales. June was a departure from recent years in that Xbox Series X/S took the top spot in dollar sales.
Overall, Nintendo Switch continues to sell the most units and is also the best-selling console in dollar sales year to date. This is partially down to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S still suffering from supply constraints.
On the software side, Sony San Diego’s MLB: The Show 21 surpassed Resident Evil: Village to become the second best-selling game of 2021. The title benefitted from a multiplatform release, making its year-to-date sales the best in franchise history.
Here are July 2021’s best-selling games across all platforms:
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Mario Kart 8
- Minecraft
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- MLB: The Show 21
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Super Mario 3D World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- The Legend of Zelda: Breadth of the Wild
- Pokemon Sword/Shield
- Resident Evil: Village
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
As far as accessories are concerned, Skyward Sword HD Edition Joy-Con dominated the market in July. The white DualSense controller remains the best-selling accessory year to date. Consumer spending across all three segments (hardware, content, and accessories) was up 10 percent year-on-year.
[Source: Mat Piscatella]