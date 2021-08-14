PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PS5 and Switch Led US Hardware Market in July, DualSense Is Best-Selling Accessory Year to Date

PS5 10 Million Sales

NPD Group’s U.S. market report for the month of July 2021 is in, revealing that PlayStation 5 has once again recaptured the hardware market in terms of dollar sales. June was a departure from recent years in that Xbox Series X/S took the top spot in dollar sales.

Overall, Nintendo Switch continues to sell the most units and is also the best-selling console in dollar sales year to date. This is partially down to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S still suffering from supply constraints.

On the software side, Sony San Diego’s MLB: The Show 21 surpassed Resident Evil: Village to become the second best-selling game of 2021. The title benefitted from a multiplatform release, making its year-to-date sales the best in franchise history.

Here are July 2021’s best-selling games across all platforms:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
  4. Mario Kart 8
  5. Minecraft
  6. Mario Golf: Super Rush
  7. MLB: The Show 21
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
  10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  11. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  13. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  14. Super Mario 3D World
  15. Mortal Kombat 11
  16. Neo: The World Ends With You
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Breadth of the Wild
  18. Pokemon Sword/Shield
  19. Resident Evil: Village
  20. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As far as accessories are concerned, Skyward Sword HD Edition Joy-Con dominated the market in July. The white DualSense controller remains the best-selling accessory year to date. Consumer spending across all three segments (hardware, content, and accessories) was up 10 percent year-on-year.

[Source: Mat Piscatella]