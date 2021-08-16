When Cyberpunk 2077‘s last major update was released in March, it included over 8,000 words worth of changes and bug fixes. You would expect the game’s update 1.3 to be similar and to have some fairly important alterations in the list. CD Projekt RED has highlighted just a trio of changes for the upcoming patch. They’re a bit of a weird selection of fixes to focus on, specifically consisting of a modification to the minimap, a minor change to a story quest to make it seem simpler, and a method to reset skill points. Full patch notes for the update will be available later, which could detail additional changes.

The changes are reported in an “in universe” style through N54 News host Gillean Jordan, which means the descriptions do take a bit of unravelling to eventually get to the core of what they mean. The first change describes how the game’s current minimap can result in players getting lost or missing their turns. The new minimap navigation system will allow players to see more of the area, therefore plotting a better route through the city.

The second change can be seen during a story mission that includes the club Clouds and the hiring of their dolls. We’re going to assume this is the Automatic Love quest, but the developer didn’t really specify. CD Projekt RED’s UI Programmer explains more:

It was one of my first tasks when I moved to this project and I was digging into code for a long time because I wanted to understand our UI videos system, and at the end I realized that the problem is in video setup. Value for video time was shorter than the video sequence. This way, players will better understand the decision they are making in this story sequence.

This seems to cover confusion between two dolls, which could often lead to players selecting an unintended gender when picking which doll to be paired with.

The final change will allow players to reset their skill points for an “affordable” price. The system will be “easily accessible” and is meant to let players experiment with different character builds and perks.

Cyberpunk 2077 may well have reached a “satisfactory” level of performance and stability, at least according to the developer, but this doesn’t mean there won’t be more improvements in update 1.3. CD Projekt RED has promised a full list of changes to come soon, although those with a little less patience can watch the team’s Twitch stream at 18:00 CEST tomorrow, August 17, where the developers will go through what else is new in Night City.

