PlayStation Store’s “Games Under” promotion is currently underway, offering discounts on a variety of titles including DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition.

Check out the full list of titles below. Make sure to log into your local store for regional prices.

7 Days to Die

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!

AO Tennis 2

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Battlefield 1 – Revolution

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Bayonetta

Beyond: Two Souls

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Bound

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition

Canis Canem Edit

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Castle Crashers Remastered

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood

Catherine: Full Body

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Clouds & Sheep 2

Conan Exiles

Contra Anniversary Collection

Contra: Rogue Corps

CounterSpy

DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter PS4™ & PS5™

Dead Rising

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Descenders

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

Doki-Doki Universe

Doki-Doki Universe – Game Unlock

DOOM

DOOM (1993)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

DOOM II (Classic)

DOOM Slayers Collection

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle

Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dreams

Dynamite Fishing: World Games

Elite Dangerous

Erica

Escape Plan

Escape Plan Collection

Extinction: Deluxe Edition

Fallout 4 – Automatron

Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop

Fallout 4 – Far Harbor

Fallout 4 – Nuka-World

Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop

Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Family Feud®

Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS

Fat Princess Adventures

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Four Sided Fantasy

God Eater 2 Rage Burst

God Eater 3

God of War

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle

Heavy Rain

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle

Hunting Simulator 2

Hypnospace Outlaw

inFAMOUS Second Son

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II: Renegade

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition

Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition

Just Dance 2021

Just Dance® 2021

Just Die Already

Killing Floor 2

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kinetica

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

Knack

Knack 2

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

LittleBigPlanet 3

Malicious Fallen

Malicious Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition

Manhunt

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition

Matterfall

Max Payne

MediEvil

MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition

Mega Man 11

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Monopoly Family Fun Pack

Monopoly Plus

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition

Monster Truck Championship

Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition

Mortal Kombat XL

MotoGP 15 Compact

MotoGP 18

Murdered: Soul Suspect

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact

MXGP2 – Special Edition

MXGP2: The Official Motocross Videogame

My Hero One’s Justice 2

Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

New Gundam Breaker

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Nowhere Prophet

Okage: Shadow King

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition

Override: Mech City Brawl

Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona

Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro

Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai

Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass

Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack

Persona 5

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass

Prey

Prey – Mooncrash

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition

Project CARS 2

Project CARS 3

Prototype

Prototype 2 + DLC

Prototype Biohazard Bundle

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Farming 2018 – Deluxe Edition

Puyo Puyo Tetris

RAGE 2

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Ride 2

Ride 2 – Special Edition

Rise of the Kasai

Risk

Road Rage

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle

Rugby 20

Ryu ga Gotoku 5

Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI

Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI2

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition

Scribblenauts Showdown

Shadow of the Colossus

Sine Mora EX

Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

SnowRunner

SnowRunner – Season Pass

Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition

Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Super Bomberman R

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!

Tales from the Borderlands

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tekken 7

The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)

The Escapists: Supermax Edition

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Mark of Kri

The Order: 1886

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition

The Warriors

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Tour de France 2020

TrackMania Turbo

Trials Fusion

Trials Fusion – The Awesome Max Edition

Trials Rising

Trials Rising – Gold Edition

Ultimate Brawlers Pass

Unravel Two

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle

Vanquish

V-Rally 4

War of the Monsters

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs: Complete Edition

We Sing Pop!

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

WipEout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D

WWE 2K20

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

The promotion will end on September 1st.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]