PlayStation Store’s “Games Under” promotion is currently underway, offering discounts on a variety of titles including DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition.
Check out the full list of titles below. Make sure to log into your local store for regional prices.
- 7 Days to Die
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
- AO Tennis 2
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Battlefield 1 – Revolution
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Bayonetta
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Bound
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
- Canis Canem Edit
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Catherine: Full Body
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Conan Exiles
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- CounterSpy
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead Rising
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
- Descenders
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Doki-Doki Universe – Game Unlock
- DOOM
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM Slayers Collection
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dreams
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games
- Elite Dangerous
- Erica
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Collection
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition
- Fallout 4 – Automatron
- Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4 – Far Harbor
- Fallout 4 – Nuka-World
- Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Family Feud®
- Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS
- Fat Princess Adventures
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Four Sided Fantasy
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- God Eater 3
- God of War
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II: Renegade
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- Just Dance 2021
- Just Die Already
- Killing Floor 2
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- Knack
- Knack 2
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Manhunt
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Matterfall
- Max Payne
- MediEvil
- MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MotoGP 15 Compact
- MotoGP 18
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2: The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Hero One’s Justice 2
- Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- New Gundam Breaker
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nowhere Prophet
- Okage: Shadow King
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack
- Persona 5
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass
- Prey
- Prey – Mooncrash
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 3
- Prototype
- Prototype 2 + DLC
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Farming 2018 – Deluxe Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- RAGE 2
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 – Special Edition
- Rise of the Kasai
- Risk
- Road Rage
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
- Rugby 20
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI
- Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI2
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Sine Mora EX
- Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- SnowRunner
- SnowRunner – Season Pass
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- Super Bomberman R
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Mark of Kri
- The Order: 1886
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Warriors
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Tour de France 2020
- TrackMania Turbo
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion – The Awesome Max Edition
- Trials Rising
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Ultimate Brawlers Pass
- Unravel Two
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Vanquish
- V-Rally 4
- War of the Monsters
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs: Complete Edition
- We Sing Pop!
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- WWE 2K20
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
The promotion will end on September 1st.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]