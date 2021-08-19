PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation Store’s ‘Games Under’ Promotion Discounts DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and More. Full List:

PlayStation Store’s “Games Under” promotion is currently underway, offering discounts on a variety of titles including DOOM Eternal, Resident Evil 3, and Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition.

Check out the full list of titles below. Make sure to log into your local store for regional prices.

  • 7 Days to Die
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Season Pass
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Battlefield 1 – Revolution
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield V
  • Bayonetta
  • Beyond: Two Souls
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection
  • Bound
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
  • Canis Canem Edit
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • Castle Crashers Remastered
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
  • Catherine: Full Body
  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Conan Exiles
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • Contra: Rogue Corps
  • CounterSpy
  • DE – PS5 Standard Edition Takeover
  • Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter PS4™ & PS5™
  • Dead Rising
  • Dead Rising 2
  • Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
  • Descenders
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored® Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
  • Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
  • Doki-Doki Universe
  • Doki-Doki Universe – Game Unlock
  • DOOM
  • DOOM (1993)
  • DOOM 3
  • DOOM 64
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One (Standalone)
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two (Standalone)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
  • DOOM II (Classic)
  • DOOM Slayers Collection
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Dreams
  • Dynamite Fishing: World Games
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Erica
  • Escape Plan
  • Escape Plan Collection
  • Extinction: Deluxe Edition
  • Fallout 4 – Automatron
  • Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop
  • Fallout 4 – Far Harbor
  • Fallout 4 – Nuka-World
  • Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop
  • Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
  • Family Feud®
  • Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
  • Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
  • FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS
  • Fat Princess Adventures
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • Four Sided Fantasy
  • God Eater 2 Rage Burst
  • God Eater 3
  • God of War
  • Grand Theft Auto III
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hohokum
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage!
  • Jak 3
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak II: Renegade
  • Jak X: Combat Racing
  • Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
  • Just Cause 3
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
  • Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
  • Just Dance 2021
  • Just Dance® 2021
  • Just Die Already
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • Kinetica
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
  • Knack
  • Knack 2
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
  • Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Malicious Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Manhunt
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Character Pass
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Premium Costume Pass
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
  • Matterfall
  • Max Payne
  • MediEvil
  • MediEvil – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Mega Man 11
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • MotoGP 15 Compact
  • MotoGP 18
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
  • MXGP2 – Special Edition
  • MXGP2: The Official Motocross Videogame
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2
  • Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition
  • Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
  • Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
  • Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • New Gundam Breaker
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
  • One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Override: Mech City Brawl
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack
  • Persona 5
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass
  • Prey
  • Prey – Mooncrash
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Project CARS 2
  • Project CARS 3
  • Prototype
  • Prototype 2 + DLC
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Pure Farming 2018 – Deluxe Edition
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris
  • RAGE 2
  • RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Rayman Legends
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Red Dead Revolver
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Ride 2
  • Ride 2 – Special Edition
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Risk
  • Road Rage
  • Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
  • Rugby 20
  • Ryu ga Gotoku 5
  • Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI
  • Ryu Ga Gotoku KIWAMI2
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
  • Scribblenauts Showdown
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • SnowRunner
  • SnowRunner – Season Pass
  • Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
  • Star Wars Battlefront – Ultimate Edition
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
  • Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
  • Super Bomberman R
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  • Sword Art Online: Lost Song
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
  • Tales from the Borderlands
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
  • Tekken 7
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)
  • The Escapists: Supermax Edition
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Mark of Kri
  • The Order: 1886
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
  • The Warriors
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Tour de France 2020
  • TrackMania Turbo
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials Fusion – The Awesome Max Edition
  • Trials Rising
  • Trials Rising – Gold Edition
  • Ultimate Brawlers Pass
  • Unravel Two
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
  • Vanquish
  • V-Rally 4
  • War of the Monsters
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Watch Dogs
  • Watch Dogs: Complete Edition
  • We Sing Pop!
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
  • WipEout Omega Collection
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
  • WWE 2K20
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

The promotion will end on September 1st.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]