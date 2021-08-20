Journey to the West-inspired action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong, the reveal trailer for which became quite a hit, now looks even more impressive. Developer Game Science has announced that the game is now being built using Unreal Engine 5 with support from Epic Games. Additionally, it’ll support 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second as well as ray tracing at launch.

Game Science also released a new 12-minute video, which showcases Unreal Engine 5 gameplay. Without further ado, check it out below.

Black Myth: Wukong is in development for consoles and PC, but Game Science has yet to announce specific platforms. There’s no release window at present either.

Not much is known about the game thus far other than it’s based on the mythology behind the 16th Century Chinese novel. Game Science has previously said that it’ll be over 15 hours long and will feature over 100 enemy types. The developer wants to avoid unnecessary bloating.

An official overview reads:

The story of Wukong tells more than Wukong himself. The monkey is the leading role for sure, but he is still a small part of the whole vivid world. There are plenty of intriguing characters and thought-provoking dialogues in Journey to the West, not to mention the darkness veiled. We applaud when Wukong defeats those so-called “villians,” but who are they indeed? Why they go against our heroes? Cunning fairies, brutal monsters, amorous lords or coward gods… We are curious about their fear and love, goodwill and hatred, obsessiveness and daily life.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.