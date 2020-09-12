Black Myth: Wukong, the game that took everyone by surprise with its reveal trailer, has been in development for two years and is expected to release within the next three years.

IGN China had the opportunity to visit developer Game Science to learn more about the title. Although the publication had to sign a strict NDA, it managed to gather enough information to give us an idea of what Black Myth: Wukong has to offer.

For starters, Game Science is aiming for more than 15 hours of playtime. It’s too early to say how long Black Myth: Wukong will end up being, but it sounds like the studio wants to avoid unnecessary bloating, which is always welcome.

Content-wise, the team plans to add over 100 enemy types (including bosses). The game is partly inspired by Journey to the West and will have a dark, gritty tone. The trailer showed off three monkeys but we’ll have to play the game to figure out who the real Wukong is.

The area demoed in the trailer, Black Wind Mountain, took six months to develop and will offer 30-60 minutes of playtime on normal difficulty. This is a fully-functioning demo that allows players to choose their play style.

IGN revealed that there are about 30 developers working on the upcoming title at the moment. Game Science, whose co-founders previously worked at Tencent, have plans to hire more people. The developer wants to turn Black Myth into a franchise, with Wukong being the first of three planned games. Each Black Myth title will draw inspiration from different Chinese tales.

