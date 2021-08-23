Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gets 60FPS Upgrade on PS5 Tomorrow

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the latest game to recive an optimisation update for PlayStation 5. The small update that will arrive tomorrow, or later today depending on your region, will boost the game’s frame rate to 60fps when the game is played on PlayStation 5.

The update’s sole purpose is to add “60 FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility”. The game is currently locked to 30FPS on PS5 and PlayStation 4 Pro, so at least PS5 players will receive some benefit to playing the game on the latest console. Title Update 1.6.0 will go live at 8am CEST / 2 AM ET / 4 PM AEST tomorrow, August 24. Of course, this means the update will be released at 11pm PDT today. Its size will be approximately 470MB.

Odyssey was released back in 2018 and heads to ancient Greece where players assume the role of Alexios or Kassandra, a pair of sibling mercenaries, on a quest for vengeance. The game’s lifespan was increased by the release of DLC expansions Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis as well as free content and plenty of live events. The game outsold its predecessor Assassin’s Creed Origins by 50% although it was itself later dwarfed by the success of the latest game in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla; the latter has earned a record revenue for the franchise. Odyssey’s Deluxe Edition is currently discounted by 75% on the PlayStation Store if you’re one of those waiting to pick the game up.

Valhalla will continue to receive content for quite a while yet and The Siege of Paris DLC expansion was released just a couple of weeks ago. At the same time, Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec have now joined forces to develop a new venture in the franchise. Assassin’s Creed Infinity is reported to be an evolving online platform with multiple historical settings. More content will be added to the project as time goes on with a current timescale looking at years rather than months. As soon as we hear more about this new project, we’ll be sure to let you know.

[Source: Ubisoft]