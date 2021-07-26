Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s latest update arrives tomorrow, July 27. As well as adding level scaling, changes to the skill tree, and a handful of new skills, title update 1.3.0. has added support for an upcoming Sigrblot Festival limited time event and the upcoming The Siege of Paris DLC. The latter has been revealed as releasing on August 12.

The Sigrblot Festival limited time event will begin on July 29 and marks the start of Sigrblot Season. To begin the event, players must have reached England, be at Settlement Level 2, and completed either the Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire story arcs. Once this is done, Ravensthorpe will be the location of a festival of blazing fires, glowing forges, and plenty of training for battle. All players will get 50 Opals at the beginning of the event, which runs until August 19.

New quests will be added where Eivor and the Raven Clan will prepare for raids and a war with Francia. Safe passage can be gained by making offerings to gods like Thor, Freyja, or Baldr. The Three Big Pigs quest will help Braun to prepare for the Sigrblot Festival’s sacrifice, while players can also gather supplies in preparation for the upcoming Siege of Paris DLC. Showing dedication to the Raven Clan will earn festival tokens to be redeemed for exclusive rewards.

One-handed swords will be added with the event and can be found at Norvid’s shop where they can be traded for festival tokens. These can be earned by taking part in the three new replayable activities at the festival. Test Your Metal is a tournament where players try to best their opponents with either a one-handed sword, dual daggers, or dual shields. War Games is a game of Orlog versus Alwin. Finally, Fight or Flyte is a battle of wits against Ake.

A week before the event ends, The Siege of Paris will be released. Here Eivor will head to Francia to find out if the rumors of a threat to the Raven Clan are true. There’ll be new locations to expore, alliances to forge, and new enemies to take down. Black Box Infiltration Missions will introduce a new way of infiltrating the land as Eivor battles the forces of Charles the Fat and razes Paris.

Other features added by tomorrow’s update include level scaling, a skill tree update and new skills. The patch will be deployed at 8 AM ET and will take up 6.85 GB on PS5. Those playing on PS4 will have to make room for 15.3 to 24.5 GB depending on their region. The full patch notes can be seen below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.0. Patch Notes

New Content

The Siege of Paris – Expansion 2

Added support for The Siege of Paris, preparing the game for the expansion release on August 12. (a separate download is required on release day.)

Sigrblot Festival

Sigrblot Festival is a new time-limited event from July 29-August 19.

Partake in new festivities and quests to receive exclusive festival rewards (including a one-handed sword!!)

Players must reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire OR Ledecestrescire) and be at least Settlement Level 2 to participate in the Sigrblot Festival.

Level Scaling

We added a new menu option to the game to adjust NPC levels to your liking. You may choose from the following options: Off = Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description. Default = Lower enemies are brought up to 30 power levels under the player’s level (How the game is intended to be played). Constant = Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player. Harder = Enemies will be 20+ power levels above the player. Nightmarish = Enemies will be 50+ power levels above the player.

Note: Boss encounters and game modes will not be impacted by this as they have their own intended difficulty settings.

Skill Tree Update

The Skill Tree has improved visibility for new skills added throughout the post-launch.

We’ve added an option that will auto-acquire all the skill nodes required to reach the currently highlighted node (if you have enough skill points available).

New Skills

RAVEN

• Light Fingered: Eivor will now automatically pick up nearby loot with a quick flick of the wrist (without having to press the interact button).• Thrill of War: Gain adrenaline as long as you remain in conflict.

BEAR

• Heidrun Slam: Press R2 while sprinting to knock enemies back with a powerful knee slam. • Idunn’s Heart: Passively regenerate recent health loss after a short delay.

WOLF

• Survival Instinct: When at less than a third of health, hold -> for partial healing (Exchange adrenaline for health). • Wolf Warrior: Your damage increases the lower your health.

Game Improvements

Wrath of the Druids – Expansion 1

Addressed:

Priest’s body would be missing in Flann Over Ireland.

Cage cannot be opened to free the prisoners in Tuam caves.

Only minor runes inside chests in Ireland.

Shelf not movable in Cashelore.

Cutscene didn’t start when sieging the church in The Scourging of Snakes.

Couldn’t confirm kill on The Ash.

Missing sound and subtitles within Wrath of the Druids.

King’s Pass not collectible if the Raid is not also completed at the same time.

Couldn’t collect the prison key in Courting the Kings.

Barid vanished in Flann Over Ireland.

Thorstein teleported back to the cave in the Snaring Thorstein.

Couldn’t progress when the Puca was killed in Into the Fog.

Main Game

Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Addressed:

Infinite Loading screens during various quests.

Couldn’t complete War of the Collectors, Aelfred’s Jewels, Saint Faith, The Lost Drengir of Ragnar Lothbrok, Lamb Chops, Splitting Hares world events.

Faravid wouldn’t get on the horse in This Son of Jorvik *This Son of Jorvik indeed*

Catching the fish with weapons wouldn’t count towards quest objective in Bloody Path to Peace.

Couldn’t fight Leofrith in Heavy is the Head.

Sigurd didn’t follow Eivor in A Brother’s Keeper. *More like A Brother’s Leaver*

Objective didn’t appear in Twists and Turns *this is how the turn tables*

Issues interacting with Petra in the settlement.

Eivor died upon arrival in Hordafylke in The Road to Valhalla.

Hunter House world event didn’t trigger.

Hunter & Warlock NPCs missing for The Plight of the Warlock.

The Banshee world event couldn’t be started or completed.

Couldn’t progress in the Mistress of the Iron Wood world event.

Couldn’t interact with the seer in Of Blood and Gods.

Reaching Hunwald’s house didn’t update the Homecoming quest objective.

The boss didn’t take damage at the start of Extended Family.

Hunwald was un-interactable during the Salve for a Fresh Wound.

Map marker appeared out of bounds in Fiery Ambush.

Couldn’t interact with Soma or Guthrum in Holy Day.

Players desynced at the start of the fight in King Killer.

Couldn’t confirm kill in the Reaver of the South.

Couldn’t complete The Lost Drengir of Ragnar Lothbrok.

Guthrum didn’t move in Kingdom’s End.

Couldn’t collect the key from a body during Pilgrimage to St. Albanes.

Edmund was missing in Puppets and Prisoners.

Couldn’t confirm kill against Gotafrid Fair-Robes & Nokkfylla Shine-Eye.

NPC with the coin didn’t spawn or targets didn’t appear for the arrow challenge in Firing the Arrow.

Stuck between Binding Fate and Of Blood and Gods. *A Binding Fate, indeed*

Black screen during Baker’s Plaint.

Couldn’t interact with Halfdan in War in the North.

Graphics, Audio, and Animation

Addressed:

Various graphics and lighting issues.

Various animation and clipping issues.

Various issues with missing SFX.

Various issues relating to Audio Menu Narration.

River Raids, Jomsvikings, Raids

Addressed:

Appropriate rewards not being provided after completing a Raid.

Rations not healing the proper amount of health for Jomsviking.

Mastery Challenge

Addressed:

Ability to access restricted areas in Mastery Challenge.

Guards could be unreachable in Mastery Challenge.

Player being detected from a stealth bush in the Wenlocan Raven trial.

Reduced the possibility of doubling Armor sets that were acquired from the Store after completing the Mastery Challenge onboarding quest.

Unlocked medals remaining after loading an older save game.

Trouble entering stealth mode in some bushes.

Gameplay, Combat, and AI

Addressed:

Fire weapons not setting NPCs or combustibles on fire.

Enemies not taking proper damage from level 2 Incendiary Powder Trap ability.

NPCs no longer attacking if they were ambushed by a snake. Snake 1, Human 0

Extended flail combo dealt more damage than intended.

Sickle Combo Attacks didn’t register properly.

Various issues with the Viking Salute ability.

Various issues causing the extended flail combo to do more damage than intended.

Ostara items missing following Title Update 1.2.2.1.

World

Addressed:

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the long ship would get stuck.

Instances with misplaced or floating objects or textures.

User Interface/HUD

Addressed:

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Numerous localization issues.

Trouble exiting Photo mode using the ESC button.

Some icons not adapting for color-blind modes.

Silver Booster not applying correctly when looting low value items.

System

Benchmark is not functional when the game path contains non-ASCII symbols.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability.

