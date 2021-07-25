Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will introduce level scaling in an update on Tuesday, July 27th. Players will have five options to choose from: Default, Off, Constant, Harder, and Nightmarish.
Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! You may choose from 5 options, from ‘off’ to Nightmarish. pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY
— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021
Ubisoft also recently teased the addition of one-handed swords with the upcoming patch. While the developer has yet to share patch notes, here’s a list of issues it plans to target:
Target: 1.3.0 (Expected release: July 2021)
The below issues are currently targeted to be addressed this summer. Note that this is subject to changes.
Mastery Challenge
- Eivor remains stuck in animation after interacting with the first shrine
- Workaround: Reload latest manual / quick save.
Main Quests
- The Abbot’s Gambit – Cannot interact with NPCs in the Inn.
- Workaround: NPC will become available after performing a save/load or advancing the time via Mediation
World events or side activities-related issues:
- The Banshee World Event: Cannot be started or completed
- Workaround: Leave the area (around 100m) and come back
- Saint Faith – NPC doesn’t interact with Eivor
Wrath of The Druids – Expansion 1
- Courting the Kings:
- Unable to collect the prison key
- Unable to collect King’s Pass
General Issues:
- Ostara items missing following Title Update 1.2.2.1
- Cannot summon Synin – Workaround: Select a new raven at the aviary in your settlement.
- [NEW] Only receiving silver from smaller chests since Title Update 1.2.2
- [NEW] Unable to interact with customized controller setup / Mastery Challenge
- Workaround: Reset schemes to default
- Workaround 2: Reassign the interaction button with another one that is not used for other direction actions.
[Source: Ubisoft]