Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will introduce level scaling in an update on Tuesday, July 27th. Players will have five options to choose from: Default, Off, Constant, Harder, and Nightmarish.

Ubisoft also recently teased the addition of one-handed swords with the upcoming patch. While the developer has yet to share patch notes, here’s a list of issues it plans to target:

Target: 1.3.0 (Expected release: July 2021)

The below issues are currently targeted to be addressed this summer. Note that this is subject to changes.

Mastery Challenge

Eivor remains stuck in animation after interacting with the first shrine Workaround : Reload latest manual / quick save.



Main Quests

The Abbot’s Gambit – Cannot interact with NPCs in the Inn. Workaround : NPC will become available after performing a save/load or advancing the time via Mediation



World events or side activities-related issues:

The Banshee World Event: Cannot be started or completed Workaround : Leave the area (around 100m) and come back

Saint Faith – NPC doesn’t interact with Eivor

Wrath of The Druids – Expansion 1

Courting the Kings: Unable to collect the prison key Unable to collect King’s Pass



General Issues:

Ostara items missing following Title Update 1.2.2.1 Cannot summon Synin – Workaround: Select a new raven at the aviary in your settlement.

[NEW] Only receiving silver from smaller chests since Title Update 1.2.2

[NEW] Unable to interact with customized controller setup / Mastery Challenge Workaround : Reset schemes to default Workaround 2: Reassign the interaction button with another one that is not used for other direction actions.



[Source: Ubisoft]