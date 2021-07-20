The next title update in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will add one-handed swords to the game, a feature frequently requested by fans of the series. The feature was teased by the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account and was previously mentioned during the Ubisoft Forward presentation back in June.

┻┳| •.•) What if we added a 1H sword

┳┻|⊂ﾉ with our next Title Update?

┻┳| — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 19, 2021

The announcement comes a few months after Ubisoft addressed issues concerning Valhalla’s lackluster performance, in which the company addressed how the game’s updates have not met players’ or the studio’s expectations. As a result, Ubisoft Montreal stated that it would switch to a 5-week release cycle for each title update, delaying the last Wrath of the Druids update to May 2021.

The next title update titled The Seige of Paris will add new weapons, quests, gear, and abilities to the game, including the aforementioned one handed sword. While Ubisoft has stated that the update will release in “Summer 2021”, recent leaks have suggested that the title update will likely release on November 9, 2021 — not really “Summer”, but it’s unconfirmed so take it with a grain of salt. Especially considering Ubisoft stated back in June that it would add the one handed sword “in the coming weeks”.

“This is the most ambitious battle in Viking history,” Ubisoft senior community developer Karen Lee stated during June’s Ubisoft Foward, describing the upcoming Seige of Paris update, “and you’ll have to do everything in your power to uncover enemy secrets and form strategic alliances to safeguard your clan’s future.” Additionally, Lee revealed that the update will mark the return of black box infiltration missions, along with the addition of new horseback enemies and explosive-based abilities.

The last Wrath of Druids update allowed players to explore Ireland and fight the Children of Danu; a cult of Irish Lords and High Druids. Since then, Ubisoft has also added various new challenges, game modes, skills, gear, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes.

