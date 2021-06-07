French insider J0nathan, who has a good track record with leaks, has shared details about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC, The Siege of Paris.

According to a translation provided by Reddit user FrenchGuyDt, the DLC is set in 885 – eight years after the events of the main game. A synopsis found in Valhalla‘s files reads:

To the South, the Kingdom of Francia has unified under a single king for the first time in a hundred years. Charles the Fat, the great grandson of Charlemagne, now wages a slow war against the Norse in Francia. England could be next. Ravensthorpe must make new allies in Francia to avoid the threat of war. A visitor will arrive at Ravensthorpe’s dock to launch the adventure.

According to J0nathan, players shouldn’t expect the Hidden Ones.

“Just as they were in England, the Hidden Ones seem absent in Francia. What treasures could they have left behind?” reads a line found in the game’s files, spoken by an unknown character.

The Siege of Paris has been listed for release on November 9th, 2021. This could be a placeholder but J0nathan believes it’s possibly the actual release date.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information, so stay tuned.

In case you missed it, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s recent DLC, Wrath of the Druids, took Eivor to Ireland. A synopsis is as follows:

In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

