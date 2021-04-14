Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC Delayed Until May

The Wrath of the Druids DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been delayed by a couple of weeks into May. The delay is so the team can “deliver a more refined experience” and they’ll release more details about the delay in the near future.

Wrath of the Druids is inspired by Gaelic myths and folklores. Set 40 years after the Vikings first settled in Dublin, Ireland’s High King Flann Sinna is hiring Viking mercenaries to join his war campaigns. As such, Eivor will head to Ireland to find the members of a ancient druidic cult known as the Children of Danu and unravel its mysteries. Along the way, he can conquer ring forts and set up a smuggling racket in Dublin, which is a trading metropolis. Doing so will ingratiate him with Gaelic royalty like the Norseman Barid mac Imair and gain influence at the same time. The DLC will now be released on May 13 and the developers are “working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process” that will be released in the meantime.

This first DLC is one of two expansions to be included in the game’s Season Pass. The second will be The Siege of Paris, which is currently due to be released early this summer. This time Eivor heads to Francia, which has been torn apart by war, and he’ll attempt to conquer the city of Paris from within. Players will battle and raid the elite units of Charles the Fat and forge alliances as he goes. No delay has been announced for this expansion as yet.

The game will continue to receive plenty of free content too. Previously due to end on April 8, the Ostara Festival was extended until tomorrow, April 15, giving players a few more hours to grab those exclusive rewards. There has also been hints of “other cool gifts” in the future similar to the recent The Godly Reward.

