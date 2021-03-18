Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s first major DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will be released next month. Those who can’t wait that long can instead venture into the Ostara Festival, with narrative content and in-game events free for all players starting today. There’s also the Godly Reward community appreciation gift to help you along the way.

An expansion inspired by Gaelic myths and folklores, Wrath of the Druids will take Eivor to Ireland as he attempts to track and locate the members of a druidic cult. Along the way he’ll need to make himself known amongst Gaelic royalty and gain influence to be successful. Wrath of the Druids is the first of two expansions to be included with the Season Pass and it will be released on April 29. The second expansion, The Siege of Paris, is due to be released this summer.

Season Two, Ostara Season, continues with the limited-time event Ostara Festival. To take part in the Easter-themed activities included in the festivities, players need to have completed one of the first narrative arcs in Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. Beginning today, March 18, players can indulge in:

Settlement decoration activity

Drinking, Archery, and Fighting mini-games

Three new character quests: Eivor can enjoy an Egg Hunt, the May-Queen celebration, and protect the settlement against night spirits

Three new skills: Fearless Leaper lets Eivor land a mastered falling attack atop enemies, while the Raven’s Loot and Loot Food skills increase Eivor’s efficiency when at range or fighting close-up

Exclusive rewards including settlement decorations and customization items

The Ostara Festival will continue until April 8. After that, Season 2 will get two more content updates, including additional rewards and a new Mastery Challenge mode. The latter sees a Master arrive at the settlement, and he’ll coach Eivor through his training to perfect a variety of combat challenges and become a Master.

Also available now is the Godly Reward community appreciation gift that includes Altaïr’s Outfit, Yule Festival rewards, and 300 Opals. The free gift can be found in the Animus Store.

