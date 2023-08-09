Assassin’s Creed Free Weekend for 5 Games Also Includes Twitch Drops

Ubisoft will be offering a taster of five Assassin’s Creed games over the course of a free weekend on PS4 and PS5. All five of the games — Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations — will be available to try in their entirety but only for a period of four days. Twitch drops will also be available for players to earn by watching participating streams.

The Assassin’s Creed free weekend will begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on August 10 and will run until 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on August 14. All players are already able to preload Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in preparation for the free period. Players will need a PS Plus Extra subscription to get access to the remaining four games; Black Flag is available as a standalone game, while the remaining three are accessed through the Ezio Collection. PlayStation players get the least convenient way to access these games, as Xbox only requires Xbox Live Gold while PC just requires a Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Store account.

None of the DLC will be available for trial throughout the weekend period. Any progress players make in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be carried over when the full game is purchased. Of course, PS Plus Extra players can continue to play the other four games beyond the free trial period. Those wanting to grab the full games to own can make use of PlayStation Store discounts of up to 85% through the Summer Sale until August 17.

Throughout the free weekend, players can also get their hands on free Twitch drops for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The three rewards are:

High Elf Tattoo Set

Yggdrasil Leaf

Mystical Settlement Pack

The rewards are available to anyone who watches a participating stream of any HD Assassin’s Creed game between noon ET/9 a.m. PT on August 10 and noon ET/9 a.m. PT on August 14. The first reward will be unlocked for watching a stream for 30 minutes, with the following rewards being unlocked after 60 minutes and 90 minutes, respectively.