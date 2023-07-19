PS Store Summer 2023 Sale Discounts Thousands of Games

The PS Store’s Summer 2023 sale (Winter sale in Australia and New Zealand) is rolling out worldwide, bringing discounts of up to 75% on thousands of games. The promotion will run for almost a full month. However, some games will the sale early, so players will need to check the end dates for games they’re interested in by logging into the local store page.
PS Store Summer 2023 sale highlights
In a departure from the norm, Sony decided not to share the full list of games ahead of time. Over on the PS Blog, the company said that it’ll share a complete list when the sale goes live. However, there’s still no list at the time of this writing. For now, take a look at some highlights below. Make sure to log into your local store for regional discounts.
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5 and PS4) – 20% off
- Elden Ring (PS5 and PS4) – 30% off
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5 and PS4) – 50% off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – 67% off
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS5 and PS4) – 35% off
- Stray (PS4 and PS5) – 25% off
- Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5 and PS4) – 38% off
- Gotham Knights (PS5) – 70% off
- Dead Space (PS5) – 30% off
- Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4) – 50% off
The promotion will end on August 16.