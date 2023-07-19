PS Store Summer 2023 Sale Discounts Thousands of Games

The PS Store’s Summer 2023 sale (Winter sale in Australia and New Zealand) is rolling out worldwide, bringing discounts of up to 75% on thousands of games. The promotion will run for almost a full month. However, some games will the sale early, so players will need to check the end dates for games they’re interested in by logging into the local store page.

PS Store Summer 2023 sale highlights

In a departure from the norm, Sony decided not to share the full list of games ahead of time. Over on the PS Blog, the company said that it’ll share a complete list when the sale goes live. However, there’s still no list at the time of this writing. For now, take a look at some highlights below. Make sure to log into your local store for regional discounts.

The promotion will end on August 16.