Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Fans Are Convinced a Remake Is in the Works

Following last year’s report that an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake is in the works, fans claim to have found new references to the unannounced game. The vague references were found in LinkedIn profiles of several Ubisoft employees.

Ubisoft devs moved to a mystery Assassin’s Creed game, presumably Black Flag, in September 2023

Ubisoft has made no secret of the fact that it has several Assassin’s Creed games in the works, all of which were officially confirmed… or so we thought. In June 2023, Kotaku claimed to have heard from its sources that a Black Flag remake is in the works but won’t release for another couple of years because it’s in early stages of development.

Twitter user JorRaptor and folks over at PCGamesN have now found three LinkedIn profiles belonging to Ubisoft Singapore employees, all of which mention an unannounced Assassin’s Creed game that they were moved to last September. Singapore studio is the team behind Black Flag, and at least one of the developers mentioned above was previously working on Skull & Bones, which itself is an offshoot of Black Flag.

Seems like development on the Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag remake has started late last year.



Developers from the Skull and Bones & Assassin's Creed team inside Ubisoft Singapore have moved to an 'Unannounced Assassin's Creed Project' in September 2023. pic.twitter.com/WThxJWgi8I — JorRaptor (@Jorraptor) January 19, 2024

Black Flag remake is the only Assassin’s Creed game that Ubisoft has yet to formally announce, so fans are convinced that what they’ve come across corroborates Kotaku’s report.