Yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward was headlined by Rainbow Six Extraction, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Far Cry 6 – all of which we covered in great detail. However, there were a number of smaller yet noteworthy announcements and appearances that may have flew under your radar. If you missed the livestream we hosted yesterday, look no further than the roundup below.

Rocksmith+

Rocksmith+ is a subscription service that helps users learn how to play electric and acoustic guitar, and bass. It’ll feature an extensive library and will become available for consoles in the fall for $14.99 per month, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Riders Republic

Ubisoft’s massive multiplayer sports title will release on September 2nd for both last-gen and current-gen platforms. Riders Republic features a variety of modes including 50-player races, 6v6 tricks battle, free-for-all, and a competitive mode.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Hit title Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get another year of downloadable content. Ubisoft will reveal more details in due course, but the studio did confirm The Siege of Paris leaks. The expansion will release in the summer, and will bring with it new quests, weapons, gear, skills, enemy types, and abilities.

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodlines

After a lengthy wait, players will once again step into the shoes of Aidan Pearce on July 6th. Bloodlines is set before the events of Legion, and sees the original Watch Dogs protagonist steal a “robot-controlling device” from Broca Tech. Wrench will also be playable. Check out a new trailer below.

Just Dance 2022

The latest installment in the Just Dance series will launch on November 4th for current-gen and last-gen platforms. It’ll feature 40 chart-topping songs at launch.

Brawlhalla

Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will make their way to Brawlhalla as Epic Crossovers on June 16th.

That’s all, folks!