After taking a year off, E3 2021 is upon us with a variety of conferences, streams, and showcases from exhibitors to announce exciting things, give us updates on games, and generally hype and surprise us. Ubisoft Forward is exactly what it sounds like, a Ubisoft stream looking forward on Ubisoft games. There are lots of things we’re expecting to see—Just Dance dance number, anyone?—but there’s certain to be a few surprises along the way. Will we finally get the long awaited new Splinter Cell game that fans have been dying to see?

The pre-show kicks off at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern. The main event will then start at 12pm Pacific/3pm Eastern. Finally a post-show will air at 1pm Pacific/4pm Eastern.

You can watch the Ubisoft Forward live stream in the embedded video below:

Ubisoft has provided a broad outline of what the show will contain. The pre-show features “the latest news and upcoming updates from For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more from the teams at Ubisoft, while the clock counts down to the main show.” It seems like this is all about updates to older games, with no new announcements, though you never know.

And regarding the main show:

Featuring big announcements, updates on some of Ubisoft’s live titles, and some surprises that you won’t want to miss. Catch all the details about the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, with world premiere gameplay and trailers revealing this brand-new co-op title for the first time. Dive into the island paradise of Yara with Far Cry 6, and discover the action-packed adventures that await you in a nation under the heel of dictator Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Prepare for an avalanche of extreme sports with Riders Republic, the upcoming massive multiplayer open-world playground that will see you shredding your way through beautiful and sprawling North American landscapes. You will also receive updates from live titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege on their upcoming content, as well as the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest and soon-to-release movie Werewolves Within, both from Ubisoft Film & Television, plus a few additional surprises.

The post show will center around the “Rainbow Six Siege community team’s Community Briefing.”

After Ubisoft, Gearbox has its own E3 2021 showcase, where we’re likely to see more of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which was announced as part of Summer Game Fest.

