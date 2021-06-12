Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s Avatar game was finally revealed with a first look trailer during Ubisoft Forward. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game featuring a standalone Avatar story and it’s coming exclusively to new-gen consoles.

Players assume the role of a Na’vi as they head into the Western Frontier, a completely new region of Pandora that has a host of new characters and creatures. The new first look trailer started in a more familiar jungle environment before giving an impressive view of Pandora’s floating mountains. Bioluminescent areas show off radiant flora, woodsprites, and Polyphemus gas giants. A peaceful Na’vi community can be found on an open plain. There’s also glimpses of familiar fauna such as hexapedes and direhorses, as well as a few new creatures.

The tone of the trailer changes when it heads into a Resources Development Administration (RDA) facility full to the brim with advanced military equipment. This includes the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP suit) and Samson and Scorpion gunships. Take a look at the escalating conflict below.

The new Avatar title was first revealed back in 2017 although players were warned not to expect the game before 2020. That window was later updated to fiscal year 22, meaning it wouldn’t be released before April 2022. The game aims to “deepen the Avatar universe in exciting and innovative ways” and will be part of the whole media experience that also includes four movie sequels from James Cameron. Avatar 2 is due to be released in theaters in December 2022, with the others following in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

Once rumored to be titled Avatar: Pandora Rising, the game went into hiding and this is the first real glimpse we’ve had over the last four years. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC in 2022.

[Source: Ubisoft]