Ubisoft has issued a mea culpa with regards to recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title updates, admitting that some of them have neither met players’ expectations nor have they met the studio’s standards.

As a result, Ubisoft has announced that it’ll switch to a 5-week release cycle for each title update in order to allow developers to be more thorough. In light of this, title update 1.2.1 has been delayed to April 27th and Wrath of the Druids expansions has been delayed to May 13th.

In the same blog post, Ubisoft outlined some known issues and explained why it has taken so long for them to be addressed. Get the details below.

Missing fish: As we’ve shared, we found a potential fix at the beginning of April to populate the missing fish across England. As this solution has a direct impact on existing fauna and mechanics, we moved the full fix into June to further test and refine. However, there’ll be a partial solution with Title Update 1.2.1 (April).

In the Absence of an Ealdorman: This quest has several different cases of issues tied to it that are conditional and can be player-specific. Therefore, you may see fixes in the patch notes that might not address your particular issue with this quest, but rest assured, we are looking into every reported instance.

Pig of Prophecy: As mentioned in the pipeline overview, every issue is categorized based on severity, impact, and frequency. Since the Pig of Prophecy is considered side content, we've prioritized more impactful story progression blockers first. All that said, we have found a solution and are aiming to include it with Title Update 1.2.1 (April).

