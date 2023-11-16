Assassin’s Creed Mirage Getting New Game+ Following Fan Requests

Ubisoft has announced a free Assassin’s Creed Mirage update for all players that’ll add new highly-requested features. Out in December, the update will add New Game+ alongside a Permadeath mode across all difficulty levels.

Ubisoft didn’t provide a specific release date for the aforementioned AC Mirage update but did say that it’ll share more details soon.

We hear you: New Game + mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in a free update this December.

And for the expert Assassins, along with NG+ will come an optional permadeath mode also available across all difficulties!



Ubisoft’s post-launch support for Mirage doesn’t come as a surprise. Despite being a departure from recent entries, the game has sold very well irrespective of mixed reviews. Earlier in October, Ubisoft revealed that Mirage is its best current-gen launch in terms of units sold, with launch player numbers in line with popular games in the series like AC Origins and Odyssey.

Now, Circana reports that Mirage beat a number of titles to become October 2023’s third best-selling game in the U.S. behind Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Despite being a much smaller entry compared to popular AC games, it beat a number of new games from popular franchises, including Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Sonic Superstars, Forza Motorsport, and NHL 24, among others — quite a feat for a game that was conceived as AC Valhalla’s DLC!