Assassin’s Creed Mirage Is Ubisoft’s Biggest Current-Gen Launch

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage sales are off to an excellent start, making it the company’s best current-gen launch in terms of units sold. Long-time series fans had been clamoring for a game in the vein of older entries, and it certainly helps that Mirage launched with a $50 price tag.

Ubisoft “humbled” by Assassin’s Creed Mirage sales and reception

AC Mirage’s critic reviews didn’t reach the same height as the Ezio trilogy but response from fans has been positive. Following a number of extensive RPG-style releases, Mirage has been termed a breath of fresh air in terms of its length and linearity. According to Ubisoft, Mirage’s launch player numbers are in line with AC Origins and Odyssey.

“Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey that celebrates, honors, and builds upon the 15-year legacy of the Assassin’s Creed series,” Ubisoft tweeted. “We could not have been happier that our back-to-the-roots experience has been embraced by the community.”

Ubisoft also shared the following gameplay stats:

479 collective years spent parkouring the rooftops in Baghdad

60 million leaps of faith

1.2 million street cats pet

Thank you all for joining us on Basim's journey in 9th Century Baghdad!



We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of the AC franchise. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/KnL2YxGION — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 11, 2023

Ubisoft didn’t share specific sales numbers. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also available on the PS4.