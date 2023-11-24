Assassin’s Creed Fullscreen Ads Were an ‘Error,’ Claims Ubisoft

Ubisoft has said that full-screen ads seen recently in some older Assassin’s Creed games were a technical error. Players expressed concerns after some folks playing AC Odyssey were hit by disruptive ads during gameplay that were promoting the newly released AC Mirage.

Ubisoft’s statement on Assassin’s Creed in-game ads

The ad was first reported by Reddit user triddell24, who encountered it on the Xbox. However, PS5 players also confirmed seeing the pop-up. Not all players were hit by the disruption but a considerable amount of players did.

“We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin’s Creed titles yesterday,” Ubisoft spokesperson Fabien Darrigues said when contacted by The Verge. “This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue.” Ubisoft understandably didn’t elaborate what the issue was and why it plagued an older Assassin’s Creed game specifically. It appears that the ads were only seen on console, not PC.

In-game ads are nothing new, but this one was particularly obnoxious, understandably leading to concerns. As The Verge reports, Xbox players recently found themselves annoyed by Microsoft using full-screen pop-up ads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, so here’s hoping this doesn’t become a norm.