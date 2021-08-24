Gamescom has announced the nominees for this year’s Gamescom awards, featuring FromSoftware’s upcoming action-adventure title Elden Ring in several categories. Other notable nominees include Xbox exclusive Halo Infinite, as well as Age of Empires IV, Far Cry 6, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There are a total of 15 categories this year, including those for Best Indie Game, Most Original Game, and the “Heart of Gaming” Award.

“But PlayStation Lifestyle,” you might ask, “how are they giving out awards for games that haven’t been released yet?” Similar to years’ past, the answer is in the submission requirements: the gamescom Awards are given to games “with a release date between the start of gamescom 2021…and gamescom 2022.” This means that nominated games—by definition—must be unreleased games unless they are in the “Best Ongoing Game” category. In addition to submitted nominations, gamescom 2021 will also host five categories highlighting noteworthy releases showcased at the event.

Interestingly, it’s also mandatory to provide a gameplay video of 10 minutes “to demonstrate game mechanics, sounds, camera angles, and graphics.” While Elden Ring got a short gameplay trailer back in June, it was nowhere near 10 minutes and could signal that FromSoftware may be planning to release a longer gameplay trailer soon.

Below is a list of all award categories and their respective nominees, selected by this year’s jury from all of the submissions:

gamescom Awards 2021 Nominees

Best Microsoft Xbox Gam e Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Far Cry 6, Ubisoft Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft



Best PC Game Age of Empires IV, Microsoft Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment



Best Sony PlayStation Game Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment



Best Action-Adventure Game Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment



Best Action Game Far Cry 6, Ubisoft Halo Infinite, Microsoft Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft



Best Family Game Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay



Best Indie Game Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive Inua, Arte France Lost in Random, Electronic Arts



Best Role-Playing Game Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Encased, Koch Media Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment



Best Simulation Game Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment



Best Sports Game Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio FIFA 22, Electronic Arts Riders Republic, Ubisoft



Best Strategy Game Age of Empires IV, Microsoft Company of Heroes 3, SEGA Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft



Best Multiplayer Game Halo Infinite, Microsoft Riders Republic, Ubisoft The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment



Best Ongoing Game Apex Legends, Electronic Arts Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp. Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment



Most Original Game Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit Riders Republic, Ubisoft tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive



[Source: Reddit, gamescom]