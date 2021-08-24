PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 24, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

I Expect You To Die 2 $24.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

ASTRO AQUA KITTY Bundle $14.99

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $69.99

Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Arcade Archives VANDYKE $7.99

Arietta of Spirits $19.99

CATS OF WAR $9.99

CATS OF WAR PS5 $9.99

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Champion Hill Alpha PS4 & PS5 Free

Demolish & Build $19.99

Flavouride $4.99

Ghost of Tsushima Bonus Content Free

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT $59.99

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT PS4 & PS5 $69.99

Hoa PS5 $14.99

Home Run High $13.99

King’s Bounty II $59.99

King’s Bounty II Lord’s Edition $64.99

Mayhem Brawler $19.99

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask $17.99

Orbibot PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Order of Battle: World War II $19.99

Quake $9.99

Rally Racing PS5 $6.99

Recompile PS5 $24.99

RiMS Racing $49.99

RiMS Racing PS5 $49.99

Rims Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition $64.99

Rims Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition PS5 $64.99

Rims Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition $64.99

Rims Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition PS5 $64.99

Rims Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $79.99

Rogue Explorer PS4 & PS5 $7.99

SAVE YOUR NUTS $13.99

SRX: The Game PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Sakura Succubus 4 PS4 & PS5 $9.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Free PS5 Upgrade for PS4 Owners

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Tetris Effect: Connected Launch Bundle $39.99

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! $14.99

Train Sim World 2 PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Unicorn Break Head to Head – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

World Soccer Strikers ’91 $5.99

Yuoni PS4 & PS5 $21.99

ZJ the Ball (Level 2) $0.99

Next Page: European Update »