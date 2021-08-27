Gearbox Entertainment Company has announced the establishment of a new studio based in Montreal to work on Borderlands and new IP.

Gearbox veterans Sebastien Caisse and Pierre-Andre Dery will lead the Montreal studio, which will employ up to 250 staff members. The duo previously worked at Gearbox Quebec, which was established in 2015.

“The Gearbox Entertainment Company is ambitiously looking both internationally and domestically to grow our creative engine and meet the incredible demand our customers have for talent-crafted experiences with our intellectual property,” CEO Randy Pitchford said in a press release. “Following our successful experience establishing Gearbox Studio Quebec, our investment in a new studio in Montreal creates an exciting new prospect for Montreal-based talent – whether they wish to work on existing Gearbox franchises, or help with the creation of new, original ideas. With Sebastien and Pierre-Andre’s leadership, I know the incredible local game development community will welcome Gearbox Studio Montreal and its balance between major studio muscle and local team culture as a needed addition to the city.”

Gearbox Montreal has already advertised a plethora of job opportunities, suggesting that the developer has hit the ground running. According to its website, the studio wants to “maintain the balance between ambitious projects, a human-sized team and self-realization.”

“Building on Gearbox’s long history of creative freedom, we are excited to assemble a new development team to work on the Borderlands franchise and create new IP in Montreal,” Dery added in the press release.

Gearbox’s new IP is still under wraps. The company was recently acquired by Sweden’s Embracer Group.