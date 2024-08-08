Until Dawn 2 Rumors Swirl After New PlayStation Studio Leak

Until Dawn 2 rumors have begun swirling again after fans spotted a developer resume that they believe alludes to the sequel. The resume belongs to a writer at PlayStation Studio Firesprite, which we’ve known for a long time is working on a PS5 horror game.

Why Until Dawn 2 speculation makes sense

Spotted by MP1st, the resume of Firesprite game writer Ren Alex-Rose mentions “unannounced branching horror-adventure game” within a “pre-established IP.” The website also discovered a portfolio page of Firesprite game designer Emily Stell, which reveals that she’s working on the narrative horror game for both the PS5 and PC.

Now, that last bit is certainly interesting because Until Dawn is about to get a remake for the PS5 as well as PC, and there’s a movie based on the game in progress. A sequel landing on both platforms makes sense. We also know that Supermassive Games and Sony have parted ways, so a potential sequel is not going to be developed by the original team.

What’s more is that journalist Jason Schreier previously teased that Firesprite’s new game will not be a new IP, and with MP1st’s discovery backing that up, fans are convinced that rumors of Until Dawn 2 being in development are true.