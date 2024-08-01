Until Dawn PS5, PC Release Date Announcement Seems Imminent

Until Dawn PS5 and PC release date announcement is likely coming soon as the game has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). The enhanced version of Supermassive Games’ 2014 sleeper hit was previously confirmed for fall 2024, but an exact release date wasn’t announced as fans expected at May 2024’s State of Play.

The ESRB rating in question was spotted by X user Wario64, and doesn’t mention anything that we don’t already know. Release dates announcements typically follow rating board approvals, so we’re assuming that we’ll hear something in September.

Until Dawn (PS5/PC) & S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (XS) are ESRB rated pic.twitter.com/1KNDkmqNlk — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 1, 2024

Sony has another console exclusive horror game lined up for fall 2024 in Silent Hill 2’s remake, which will be out on October 8 for the PS5 and PC. We won’t be surprised if Until Dawn gets a late October release date to coincide with Halloween, but this is just an educated guess since horror games tend to target that time of the year.

PlayStation is hosting a booth at the Tokyo Game Show 2024 in September. We’ll certainly look out for an announcement there. Interestingly, the original Until Dawn ended up being censored quite a bit in Japan, so it remains to be seen how the enhanced version gets the country’s rating board approval.