Twitter user PSN Releases, who posts data pulled from PlayStation Network servers, has found a listing for Lost Judgment‘s demo on the Japanese PlayStation Store. A translation of the entry, which is for the PS4 version, reads Lost Judgment: Unjudged Memory Trial Version.

The game 審判之逝：湮滅的記憶 體驗版 with id CUSA29956 has been added to the PS4 asian PSN! pic.twitter.com/7aaGdl3JQD — PSN releases (@psnrelease2) August 26, 2021

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have yet announce a demo so we have no idea what it’ll entail, and whether it’ll release worldwide for all platforms or not. However, the publisher has been making an effort to align its video game releases around the globe so we don’t imagine the demo being limited to Japan or Asia. Nevertheless we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

In Lost Judgment, players will once again step into the shoes of lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami. Along with his partner Masaharu Kaito, who is a former Yakuza, Yagami must investigate a perplexing crime, the lead suspect of which has a perfect alibi.

An official overview reads:

December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence. ‘Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?’ he proclaims as confusion cuts through the court room. His defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, has no doubt that crucial details of the situation have been overlooked, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate this further. How could Ehara have committed two crimes at once? Was the sexual battery just a cover up? Has Ehara gamed the entire justice system? As victims surface and Yagami digs farther into the truth, he is faced with a question: Defend the law, or enact justice? From just a single stumble, one can become a monster…

Lost Judgment will release worldwide on September 24th.