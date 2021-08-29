Greylock Studio and Digerati have announced that their first-person shooter, Severed Steel, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms later this year. While console versions have yet to be dated, the PC version will be out on September 17th. A demo is currently available on Steam.
Severed Steel is a single-player game featuring a one-armed protagonist. There are plenty of bad guys and destructible voxel environments, and no reloading.
An overview reads:
Severed Steel is a single-player first-person shooter featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It’s you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.
Features include:
- A Unique Fighter – Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands.
- Stylish Combat – Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights.
- Fully Destructible Environment – Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon.
- Dynamic AI – No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI.
- Accessibility – A range of adjustable settings for features such as difficulty, visuals, audio, controls, navigation, and more.
Check out a trailer below.
We’ll update our readers when a release date for consoles is announced.