Greylock Studio and Digerati have announced that their first-person shooter, Severed Steel, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms later this year. While console versions have yet to be dated, the PC version will be out on September 17th. A demo is currently available on Steam.

Severed Steel is a single-player game featuring a one-armed protagonist. There are plenty of bad guys and destructible voxel environments, and no reloading.

An overview reads:

Severed Steel is a single-player first-person shooter featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It’s you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Features include:

A Unique Fighter – Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands.

– Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies’ cold dead hands. Stylish Combat – Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights.

– Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights. Fully Destructible Environment – Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon.

– Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon. Dynamic AI – No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI.

– No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI. Accessibility – A range of adjustable settings for features such as difficulty, visuals, audio, controls, navigation, and more.

Check out a trailer below.

We’ll update our readers when a release date for consoles is announced.