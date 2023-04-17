Knuckles TV Cast Assembled for Sonic The Hedgehog Paramount Plus Series

Paramount Pictures and Sega of America has revealed the Knuckles TV cast for the upcoming live-action Sonic The Hedgehog spinoff on Paramount Plus. Fortunately, this debunks recent rumors that the series has been canceled, though fans were understandably concerned that there was very little information about the show after its announcement in February 2022.

Several Sonic The Hedgehog characters will reappear in Knuckles TV series

Alongside Idris Elba, who will be one of the show’s executive producers and will reprise his role as Knuckles, Variety reports that he will be joined by Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), and Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up). It’s unclear who some of these members will be playing, though additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Elba and Pally aren’t the only cast members to voice their characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog films either, with Pally being the voice for Wade Whipple once more. Tika Sumpter will also play Doctor Maddie Wachowski for the series.

Better yet, production for the Knuckles series has already begun in London. John Whittington, who worked on the screenplay for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film, wrote the pilot for the show. The plot of the series will follow Knuckles as he trains Wade Whipple in “the ways of the Echidna warrior” and take place between the second and third Sonic movies.

On that note, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2024, so the Knuckles TV series has plenty of time to fill in the blanks before it comes out.