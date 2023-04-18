Ubisoft’s ‘Division Day’ Showcase Start Date and Time Announced

Ubisoft has revealed a Division Day showcase specifically for all things Tom Clancy’s The Division and the start date and time is very soon. It’s unclear how long the livestream will be, but the publisher will provide details on what players can anticipate moving forward with the series. This includes more information on The Division 2, The Division Heartland, and The Division Resurgence.

As noted by an official tweet, the Division Day showcase will start on Thursday, April 20 at 11 AM PDT / 8 PM CEST / 2 PM EDT. You can catch the livestream either on Ubisoft’s Twitch or YouTube channel.

The showcase will cover The Division 2’s Year 5 Roadmap and the new Descent game mode, a roguelike mode with four players where the team has to start from scratch and try to reach the next room.

There will also be a gameplay preview of The Division Heartland, which was unveiled at the Ubisoft Forward event in September 2022. It is a free-to-play survival action shooter that takes place in the heartland of the US and is developed by Ubisoft Red Storm.

Last but not least, the showcase will also reveal a project update for The Division Resurgence, a free-to-play version of the series on mobile. Hopefully, we’ll also get an update of The Division Netflix movie with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, as it’s been in production for years at this point without a substantial update.