Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 Pre-Load Date and Time Revealed

May the Force come early. Electronic Arts has announced the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 pre-load date and time. PlayStation 5 players can start pre-loading the game on April 25 at 9:00 PM PT / April 26 at 12:00AM ET.

This date is shared between all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam or EA App, which hopefully won’t clog the download servers too badly. This will give players about two days before the game officially comes out on April 28, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download size for PS5

As reported yesterday, the download size for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 is expectedly massive. Players will need to make sure they have at least 147 GB of free space on the console’s hard drive.

That’s somewhat less than the 155 GB of space required for the PC version of the game, but it’s not by much. To put this file size into context, God of War Ragnarok is only 80 GB, so we imagine that the texture files and character models for Jedi: Survivor must be ridiculously large.

On top of that, since the game version for the download is listed as 1.000.001, there will likely be a day-one patch that players will need to get as well.