Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Massive PS5 File Size Confirmed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 file size has been confirmed and it’s just as ginormous as we previously thought. Earlier this month, EA revealed that the game will occupy a whopping 155 GB of space on PC. Although it didn’t announce anything for the PS5, Jedi: Survivor’s PSN entry has revealed an eye-watering 147.577 GB download. Not much of a difference, then, despite all that compression tech.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor day-one patch impact PS5 file size?

The aforementioned information was unearthed by Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, known for scraping PSN servers for information. According to them, Jedi: Survivor’s game version is listed as 1.000.001, suggesting that there will be a day-one patch – par for the course when it comes to AAA games.

It’s unlikely that the day-one patch will lower or increase Jedi: Survivor’s download size. Any difference is likely to be minute. In other words, unless you have extra storage, you’re going to need to mop your hard drive a bit.

To put Jedi: Survivor’s file size into context, God of War Ragnarok is 85 GB, Hogwarts Legacy is 80 GB, and Horizon Forbidden West is 118 GB.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th. Players can pre-load the game starting April 26th.