Official Call of Duty Board Game Revealed, Launching on Kickstarter

Call of Duty: The Board Game has been revealed by Arcane Wonders. This is an official board game with Activision behind it. It’s set to launch on Kickstarter first, likely with early bird discounts and special pre-order bonuses.

Call of Duty: The Board Game announced with trailer

The video teaser embedded above offers a taste of the characters and time periods that will be explored. We can see the fan-favorite Ghost character, in addition to what seems like a WWII soldier.

Though very little information is given away in the trailer, the video’s description does offer some more details:

Get ready for the ultimate Call of Duty tabletop experience! We’re excited to announce the upcoming release of “Call of Duty: The Board Game”, a thrilling new strategy game based on the popular video game franchise. With intense combat, tactical planning, and stunning artwork featuring miniatures of iconic soldiers and weapons from the series, this game is sure to satisfy any Call of Duty fan. Keep an eye out for the Kickstarter launch in late summer 2023 and be among the first to experience this epic board game!

Call of Duty: The Board Game will first be seen on Kickstarter during summer 2023. Those interested in it can sign up here to get more information as and when it becomes available.

