Get A PS5 SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Headset For Over $40 Off

This SteelSeries headset deal will give you the tools you need to properly coordinate with your friends in games. After all, how are you going to play Call of Duty without the ability to tell your squad to flank your opponent? Well, today’s your lucky day thanks to Amazon.

Premium audio quality at a low price

You can buy the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset here, reduced from $169.99 to $126.99.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ was specifically designed with the the PlayStation 5 in mind, taking advantage of the unique audio features that the console has. Using the same Tempest 3D Audio technology the first-party headset does, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P can truly make you feel like you’re in the game.

Best of all, it’s wireless, and uses a multi-platform USB-C dongle that is also compatible with the Switch, Android, and PC. With a full 30-hour battery life you can expect to be able to play the longest gaming sessions of your life without fear of running out of charge!

While you’re picking up some accessories for your PS5, why not buy a new PS5 SSD for under $100? Or purchase a new 4K TV?