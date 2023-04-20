Amazon Fire 4K TV Is $170 Off With Deal

One of the best deals on Amazon right now is a Amazon Fire TV 50 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV that’s listed as $449.99 but is discounted by 38% to $279.99. This $170 discount allows you to get the most out of your PS5 without destroying your bank balance.

Get a PS5-compatible 4K TV at a discount

Get the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $279 here.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV provides 4K resolution with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and has a decent image for the price. The TV also comes with Alexa compatibility, meaning you don’t even need a remote to actually use the remote. Just give voice commands and lay back as the TV does the work.

Oh, and with the fact that this is a smart TV, you also get access to smart apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Now TV, YouTube, and more. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your experience further, you should pick up a new soundbar and a new SSD for your PS5.