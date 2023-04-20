Amazon Fire 4K TV

Amazon Fire 4K TV Is $170 Off With Deal

By Ryan Easby

One of the best deals on Amazon right now is a Amazon Fire TV 50 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV that’s listed as $449.99 but is discounted by 38% to $279.99. This $170 discount allows you to get the most out of your PS5 without destroying your bank balance.

Get the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $279 here.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV provides 4K resolution with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and has a decent image for the price. The TV also comes with Alexa compatibility, meaning you don’t even need a remote to actually use the remote. Just give voice commands and lay back as the TV does the work.

Oh, and with the fact that this is a smart TV, you also get access to smart apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Now TV, YouTube, and more. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your experience further, you should pick up a new soundbar and a new SSD for your PS5.

Ryan Easby
Ryan Easby

Ryan's the only person to fully understand Kingdom Hearts lore and not decide he hates his life. When he's not contemplating the mysteries of a Xehanort, you can find him playing indie games on his Steam Deck.

