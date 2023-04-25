PlayStation Golden Week Sale Coming to PS5 and PS4 Soon

With the PlayStation Store Spring Sale set to end tomorrow, it seems like Sony is gearing up to introduce its latest round of discounts in the form of a Golden Week sale on PS5 and PS4. While none of the games are on sale at the moment, a hidden store category includes over 400 games and DLC add-ons due to be discounted soon.
When does the Golden Week sale begin on the PlayStation Store?
Sony is yet to make an official announcement about the Golden Week sale but the discounts are expected to go live on the Playstation Store later today, April 25. The sale traditionally covers the Golden Week event in Japan, which runs between April 29 and May 5 this year.
The Golden Week sale, as spotted by Reddit, currently includes 425 games, bundles, and DLC items, although this list could grow by the time the sale goes live. Just some of the games and franchises included in the sale are:
- Ace Attorney
- Atelier
- Bloodborne
- Danganronpa
- Dead Rising
- Devil May Cry
- Dragon Ball
- Dragon Quest
- Dynasty Warriors
- Final Fantasy
- Kingdom Hearts
- Lost Judgment
- Mega Man
- Monster Hunter
- Naruto
- NieR
- Ni No Kuni
- Nioh
- One Piece
- Persona
- Resident Evil
- Star Ocean
- Street Fighter
- Yakuza
With the Spring Sale due to end soon, Sony is expected to reveal a full list of discounts later today.