PlayStation Golden Week Sale Coming to PS5 and PS4 Soon

With the PlayStation Store Spring Sale set to end tomorrow, it seems like Sony is gearing up to introduce its latest round of discounts in the form of a Golden Week sale on PS5 and PS4. While none of the games are on sale at the moment, a hidden store category includes over 400 games and DLC add-ons due to be discounted soon.

When does the Golden Week sale begin on the PlayStation Store?

Sony is yet to make an official announcement about the Golden Week sale but the discounts are expected to go live on the Playstation Store later today, April 25. The sale traditionally covers the Golden Week event in Japan, which runs between April 29 and May 5 this year.

The Golden Week sale, as spotted by Reddit, currently includes 425 games, bundles, and DLC items, although this list could grow by the time the sale goes live. Just some of the games and franchises included in the sale are:

Ace Attorney

Atelier

Bloodborne

Danganronpa

Dead Rising

Devil May Cry

Dragon Ball

Dragon Quest

Dynasty Warriors

Final Fantasy

Kingdom Hearts

Lost Judgment

Mega Man

Monster Hunter

Naruto

NieR

Ni No Kuni

Nioh

One Piece

Persona

Resident Evil

Star Ocean

Street Fighter

Yakuza

With the Spring Sale due to end soon, Sony is expected to reveal a full list of discounts later today.